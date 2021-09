For the first time in 16 years, there are more job openings than unemployed people in Palm Beach County according to data from Career Source Palm Beach County and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

There are more jobs than people applying for jobs in Palm Beach County

REMAIN.

NEW DATA'S EVENSHOWING MORE OPENINGS IN PALMBEACH COUNTY..

THAN THERE AREPEOPLE LOOKING FOR WORK.

ASITUATION..

THAT SOME HAVENEVER SEEN BEFORE..UNTYCOWIDE.

WPTV'S TODD WILSONWITH A CLOSER LOOK...NATS: (VO) "THE COOPER"REAUSTRANT IS FILLNAY IN AGOOD PLACE WHEN IT COMES TOSTAFFING.

(SOT 49:28:12) WESTRUGGLED DURING THE MONTHOFSFEBRUARY, MARCH, AND APRILWHEN I REALLY NEEDED STAFF THEMOST.

T BUONCE THE SINPRGENDED AND SUMMER ENSUED PEOPLEWERE KNOCKING DOWN OUR DOOTORCOME WORK FOR US.

NATS: (VO)JAMES STONE IS THE MANAGER OF"THE COOPER".

HE SAYS HE'SCLEAR ON WHY THE CHANGE INHIRING.

(SOT 49:39:12) I THINKTHAT'S PREDICATED ON OURREPUTATION AS WELL AS ETHSTABILITY WE'VE HAD HE.RENATS: (VO) FOR THE FIRST TIMEIN 16 YEARS THERE ARE MORE JOBOPENINGS THAN UNEMPLOYEDPEOPLEN IPALM BEACH COUNTY..ACCORDING TO DATA FROM CAREERSOURCE PALM BEACH COUNTY ANDTHE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY.ACCORDING TO NEWEST DATA..THERE'S MORE THAN 8-OUTHNDJOB OPENINGS..

COMPARED TO36-THOUSAND PEOPLE UNEMPLOYEDPEOPLE IN THE COUNTY.

FLORIDAATLANTIC UNIVERSITY PROFESSORSIRI TERJEN SESOME PEOEPLPEOPLE MAY NOT BE COMING BACKTO THE JOB MARKET.

(SOT8:53:21) THE REAL ESTATE ANDSTOCK MARKETS ARE UP.

SO MANYPEOPLE MAY HAVE REACHED THATMAGIC NUMBER WHERE THEY COULDRETIRE.

THEN THERE ARECERTAINLY MANY PEOPLE WHOWOULD PREFER NOT TO RETURN TOWORK IN THE CONDITIONS TYHELEFT WORK.

NATS: (VO) AS OFJULY - PALM BEACH COUNTY'SUNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS 4.8PERCENT... A RATE BELOW BOTHNATIONAL AND STATE AVERAGES.TERJESEN SAYS PALM BEACHCONTUEINS TO ATTRA NCTEWOPPORTUNITIES.

(SOT 11:04:)00THERE ARE EXCITING COMPANIESTHAT HAVE DECIDED TO STAY ANDGROW HERE.

THERE ARE REALLYNEAT COMPANIES THAT ARESTARTING HERE, ENTREPRENEURSARE MOVING HERE.

NATS: (VO)STONE SAYS HE'S PLANNING ONDOING MORE HIRING.

IN PALMBEACH COUNTY, TODD WILSON,WPTV NC 5AMAZON IS LOOKING TO HIRE125-THOUSAND EMPLOYEES.INCLUDING 1,000 POSITI