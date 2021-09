Guardian ad Litem volunteers needed for abandoned, abused and neglected children

There are more than 1,200 abused, abandoned and neglected children in Palm Beach County’s Guardian ad Litem program.

And within the program, there are over 500 court-appointed volunteers who serve as their advocates both in and out of the courtroom.

This also includes suicide prevention.

And in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month, there’s a need for more powerful voices for children.