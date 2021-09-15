Seat - An automotive giant

More than two and a half metres tall and weighing three tonnes.

This is how the new giant at the Martorell plant measures up.

The largest robot in the history of the factory joins the more than 2,200 others that collaborate in the assembly of the company’s latest models.

Below are the figures behind this technological giant in the automotive industry.

3,000 kilos of precision.

Many of the parts that make up the car “puzzle” weigh hundreds of kilos on their own.

When it comes time to assemble them, the weight multiplies.

“In order to transport and assemble the car’s bulkiest parts and to ensure that its structure doesn’t suffer in the slightest, we had to use a larger robot” says Miguel Pozanco, Head of Robotics at SEAT S.A..

Standing almost three metres tall, this robot is capable of assembling three of the heaviest parts of the vehicles, those that make up the side of the car, weighing almost 400 kilos.