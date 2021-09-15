Shamima Begum tells Boris Johnson over terror threat - 'You don't know what you're doing'

Former Isis-bride Shamima Begum has begged the British public for forgiveness, saying there is “no evidence” she was a key player in preparing terrorist acts.The 22-year-old, who fled her east London home for Syria as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, said she wanted to be brought back to the UK and face terror charges in order to prove her innocence.

In a direct plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Begum added: “I think I could very much help you in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you’re doing.“I want them (the British public) to see me as an asset rather than a threat to them.”