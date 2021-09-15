Apple launches iPhone 13 series | India launch date| Apple iPhone 13 India price | Oneindia News

Apple has launched the much awaited iPhone 13 series worldwide.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage.
#iPhone13India #iPhone13launch #iPhone13priceIndia
Apple has launched the much awaited iPhone 13 series worldwide.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage.
#iPhone13India #iPhone13launch #iPhone13priceIndia
Apple officially unveiled the new iPhone 13 series in India last year. The iPhone 13 series has been announced at a very..