Impulse Buying or Splurging Can Hurt Your Budget, How You Can Stop Doing It

Shopping isn’t always a problem, but if you’re a compulsive shopper or you have occasional impulse splurges that are beyond your budget or you put them on a credit card, that’s when things get a little messy.

While shopping from a list is helpful, here are a few more creative ways to not overspend.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.