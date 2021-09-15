FULL SHOW 09/15/2021: Stocks are trying to beat the September slump

Plexo Capital’s Lo Toney talks tech.
Plus, Petco CEO Ron Coughlin on how the pandemic pet boom is driving record revenue for the company.
And On’s Caspar Coppetti and Martin Hoffmann join from the NYSE as the Swiss running brand goes public.
Plexo Capital’s Lo Toney talks tech.
Plus, Petco CEO Ron Coughlin on how the pandemic pet boom is driving record revenue for the company.
And On’s Caspar Coppetti and Martin Hoffmann join from the NYSE as the Swiss running brand goes public.
Actress Cameron Diaz and Avaline Co-Founder Katherine Power discuss their clean wine brand launched last year. Plus, Venture..