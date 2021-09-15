Parents have been warned about a new TikTok trend known as 'beaning'

Another problematic TikTok trend has police concerned.

Here's what you need to know about "beaning" .The trend is largely popular in England where police in West Yorkshire have warned parents and small business owners.Beaning on TikTok is a bizarre new trend where teens vandalize property with cans of baked beans.It's similar to egging someone's house.

The hashtag #beanbandits on TikTok has over 1.1 million views."We was the victims of a beaning," TikToker Freya Horkan said.She opened her door to find tons of baked beans tossed on her doorstep and shoved inside of her letterbox.Now West Yorkshire Police are warning parents to be mindful if they see their kids taking beans from the home.They've also told shopkeepers to take note of teens buying large quantities of beans