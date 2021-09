Landmark Security Pact: AUUKUS announced

I an effort to bolster its allies in The Pacific and to pushback against China's expanding influence, President Biden joined the prime ministers of Australia and The U.K. to announce AUUKUS.

This new, landmark alliance will allow the three nations to share sensitive information on advanced technologies with each other.

While announcing AUUKUS, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also declared the Australian Navy will pursue its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.