Nissan Qashqai and the ‘new-car smell’

As part of the rigorous design, development and testing process of the all-new Nissan Qashqai, one of the criteria to be satisfied is that of the interior scent.

The so-called “new car smell” is a key characteristic of any newly purchased vehicle and Nissan’s engineers work hard to ensure that it is just right, recognising that it’s an important ingredient in the pride of new car ownership for buyers.

Peter Karl Eastland is Odour Evaluation Lead Engineer, based at Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

His unassuming job title doesn’t reflect what a unique and perhaps surprising role he plays in the development of Nissan’s European range of vehicles.

The most recent example of his work can be found on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, which went on sale in Europe in July.

Particular attention has been paid to elevate the all-new Qashqai’s on-board ambience, from the fit and finish, materials including new premium leather, to the user-friendly technology.

But the attention to detail in fine-tuning every aspect is reflected in the important role of ensuring the life-on-board experience isn’t compromised by any unappealing odours.