Former Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil allegedly tries to commit suicide | Oneindia News
Former Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil allegedly tries to commit suicide | Oneindia News

Former Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming some pills.

He was rushed to the Cooper Hospital where his condition is reported to be critical.

#ManojPatil #SahilKhan #MrIndia