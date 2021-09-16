This Day in History: Gandhi Begins Fast in Protest of Caste Separation

September 16, 1932.

Imprisoned by the British for conducting a civil disobedience campaign, Mohandas Gandhi conducted his hunger strike in his cell.

The fast would last for six days, ending when the British conceded to Gandhi's terms. Specifically, Gandhi protested a newly ratified Indian constitution that had British support.

It imposed political separation on India's lowest classes — the "untouchables" — for 70 years.

Though he was born into a powerful caste, Gandhi recognized the constitution's unfair division.

This is a god-given opportunity that has come to me to offer my life as a final sacrifice to the downtrodden, Mohandas Gandhi, Yerwada Jail