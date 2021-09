Gandhi ji undertakes fast to protest caste injustice | September 16 in History | Oneindia News

Mohandas Gandhi undertook a fast on this day in 1932 in order to fight caste injustices in India.

The British government had proposed to separate India’s electorate by caste.

Gandhi was then in Yerwada jail near Bombay and decided to undertake a fast until the decision was reversed.

