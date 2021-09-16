Ed Sheeran Gets Real About U.S. Awards Shows: ‘The Room is Filled With Resentment and Hatred’ | Billboard News

After he performed his new single "Shivers" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Ed Sheeran appeared on Audacy's 'The Julia Show' to discuss what it's really like to be in that room at American awards shows.
After he performed his new single "Shivers" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Ed Sheeran appeared on Audacy's 'The Julia Show' to discuss what it's really like to be in that room at American awards shows.
"The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else," says the star.
Ed Sheeran just attended the 2021 MTV VMAs and during a recent interview, got real about what it’s really like inside these..