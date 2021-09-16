Kansas City High School Football Podcast: Week 4

The Kansas City high school football season season marches on into Week 4.
KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and PrepsKC Editor Dion Clisso are here to get you ready for this week's action.
The Kansas City high school football season season marches on into Week 4.
KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and PrepsKC Editor Dion Clisso are here to get you ready for this week's action.
Volunteers, like retired high school math teacher Richard Wood, allow Harvesters to meet the demands of food pantries and their..
It's week two of the Kansas City area high school football season, and this week, schools on the Kansas side join the party. KSHB..