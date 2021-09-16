Piers Morgan joins the New York Post as columnist in global News Corp and FOX deal
Piers Morgan joins the New York Post as columnist in global News Corp and FOX deal
In what might be both the most predictable and smartest move in cable news so far this year, Fox News announced that professional..
Piers Morgan is to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show, it has been announced.
Untangling true crime
Inside the ethics of Hollywood's greatest guilty pleasure
by Alison Foreman
..