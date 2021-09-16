Lisa Byington Makes History as Milwaukee Bucks' New TV Play-by-Play Announcer

The Bucks have hired Byington for their TV broadcasts on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

This makes her the first-ever full-time female play-by-play announcer for a major men's pro sports team.

We are so excited to welcome Lisa to the Bucks family and to bring such a talented play-by-play announcer to our broadcast team, Peter Feigin, Bucks President, via statement.

Lisa’s extensive television broadcasting background, including her play-by-play work for high-level NCAA basketball on several national networks, makes her the perfect choice to take on this major role, Peter Feigin, Bucks President, via statement.

Byington will replace longtime Bucks announcer Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 years with the team.

In a news release, Byington said she was "absolutely thrilled for this opportunity, and the ability to work with a first-class franchise and a championship organization like the Milwaukee Bucks.".

I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus.

In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA.

Because it’s time, Lisa Byington, via news release.

Bucks President Peter Feigin added, "we look forward to Lisa becoming the voice of the Bucks.".

While we appreciate the significance of selecting Lisa, and we celebrate this historic moment, Lisa earned this position based on her extraordinary skills and experience, Peter Feigin, Bucks President, via statement