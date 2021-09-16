This is the Night Movie

This is the Night Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THIS IS THE NIGHT, the coming-of-age drama from writer/director James DeMonaco (The Purge franchise) is set in 1982, as all of Staten Island anticipates the opening of the blockbuster film, Rocky III, and an Italian American family must confront their greatest challenges just like their onscreen hero does.

In the end, they realize that there is only one way to live: Like there's no tomorrow.

Directed by James DeMonaco starring Lucius Hoyos, Jonah Hauer-King, River Alexander, Chase Vacnin, Madelyn Cline, Naomi Watts, Frank Grillo, Bobby Cannavale, Raquel Castro, Method Man, Lenny Venito, Max Casella release date September 21, 2021 (on VOD/Digital)