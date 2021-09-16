Fever Dream Movie

Fever Dream Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young woman lies dying far from home.

A boy sits beside her.

She is not his mother.

He is not her child.

Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family.

Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by renowned Argentine author Samanta Schweblin.

Directed by Claudia Llosa starring Maria Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, German Palacios release date October 13, 2021 (in select theaters and on Netflix)