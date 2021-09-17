'Tell us where Gabby is located': Petito's family pleads to fiance's family to bring her home safe
As law enforcement agencies in multiple states, along with the FBI, continue to search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito; her family begged for help from her fiance's family to help locate her.