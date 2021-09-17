'Tell us where Gabby is located': Petito's family pleads to fiance's family to bring her home safe

As law enforcement agencies in multiple states, along with the FBI, continue to search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito; her family begged for help from her fiance's family to help locate her.
As law enforcement agencies in multiple states, along with the FBI, continue to search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito; her family begged for help from her fiance's family to help locate her.
Watch VideoA national effort is underway to find Gabby Petito. Thursday, police and family pleaded for any information about her..