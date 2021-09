FBI STILL SEARCHING FOR BRIAN LAUNDRIE

BUT SOME AREN’T WORRD.IEFOX FOUR NEWS AT 6 BEGINS RIGHTNOW.GABBY PETITO’S FIANCE...BRIANLAUNDRIE’S STILL NOWHERE TO BEFOUND...THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FOR FOXFOUR NEWS AT SIX, I’M SHARIARMSTRONG-- IN FOR PATRICKNOLAN.AND I’M JANE MONREAL.BWE’RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT WHATHAPPENED WHEN BRIAN LAUNDRIERETURNED TO FLORIDA, WITHOUTGABBY.JONATHAN SERRIE HAS MORE.THE HUNT FOR BRIAN LAUNDRIE, HASINTENSIFD.IEA SCALED-DOWN SEARCH OF ANATURE PRESERVE NE HARISFAMILY’S HOME HAS COME UP ETY,MP(NATPOP)ATTENTION NOW TURNING TO FORDETSOTA PARK, WEST OF TAMPA.PARK RECORDS SHOW BRIAN’SMOTHER, ROBERTA, RESERD AVECAMPSITE THERE IN EARLYSEPTEMBER, BUT THE FAMILY’SATTORNEY SAYS BRIAN AND SHIPARENTS LEFT THE CAMPSITETOGETHER.A PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’’SPOKESPERSON TELLS FOX NEWS THEF-B-I IS INVTIESGATINGSURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE FROM THEPARK IN CONNECTION WITH ETHCASE.MEANWHILE, A TOURIST FROMLOUISIANA SAYS HE MAY HAVE SEENBRIAN AT A BAR IN STWEYELLOWSTONE, MONTANA JUST DAYSBEFORE GABBY DISAPPEARED.HE AND HIS FRIENDS CONTAEDCTTHE F-B-I ABOUT THE POSSIBLESIGHNG.TIMANNIES says: "He just seedmeoverly invested in ourconversation and eventuallyended up speaking up.... It wasan odd encounter.

He was -e hmade us all extremelyuncomforble.ta"AND WYOMING AUTHORITIES SAYGABBY PETITO’S CASE HELPETHEMDLOCATE ANOTHER MISSING PERSON.POLICE CREDIT WIDESPREAD NSEWCOVERAGE OF GABBY’SDISAPPEARANCE FOR HELPING THEMFIND THE BODY OF AN UNRELATEDHOUSTON MAN... WHO ALSO WENTMISSING IN TETON COUNTY.PETITO says: "We need posivetistuff to come from the tradygethat happened.

Wecan’t let her name be taken inva."inGABBY’S FAMILY HOPES ITS NEWCHARITABLE FOUNDATION IN HERNAME WILL HELP OTHER FAMILIESFIND MISSING PERSONS.IN NORTHOR PFLORIDA, JONATHAN SERRIE, FOXNEWS.THIS CASE IS STILL DEVELOPING,SO MAKE SURE YOU HAVTHEEW-F-T-X MOBILE APP WHITNOTIFICATIONS TURNED ON FORBREAKING NEWS.IF YOU THINK YOU H