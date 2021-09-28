Gabby Petito's family speaks for the first time

COMING UP AT SIX- A DEEPER LOOKAT WHY SINKHOLES CAN HAPPEN ALLOVER THE STATE OF FLORIDA.TONIGHT━ WE’RE HEARING FROM THEFAMILY OF GABBY PETITO FOR THEFIRST TIME SINCE HER FUNERALOVER THE WEEKEND.IN A PRESS CONFERENCE━ THEYCALLED FOR ANY ASSISTANCE THEYCAN GET FROM THE PUBLIC TO HELPFIND BRIAN LAUNDRIE━ AND HELPGET JUSTICE FOR THEIR DAUGHTER’SDEATH.FOX 4’S ROB MANCH JOINS US LIVEFROM OUTSIDE THE LAUNDRIE FAMILYHOME IN NORTH PORT.ROB━ I UNDERSTAND THERE HASBEEN SOME ACTIVITY THERE TODAY?YES━ SO THERE HAVE BEEN SEVERALPEOPLE OUTSIDE THE LAUNDRIHOUSE━ PROTESTG INAND DEMANDINGTHAT THE PARENTS ASSIST THEF-B-I IN THEIR INVESTIGATION.WE DO HAVE FOOTAGE OF EMTHLEAVING THE HOUSE THIS MORNING━AND THEY RETURNED A FEW HOURSLATER.THEIR ATTORNEY━TE SVENBERTOLINO RELEASED A STATEMENT━REAFFIRMING THAT LAUNDRIE’SPARENTS QUOTE "DO NOT KNOW WHEREBRIAN IS.

THEY ARE CONCERNEDABOUT BRIAN AND HOPE THE F-I-BCAN LOCATE HIM."BUT IN THE PRESS CONFERENCETODAY━ ATTORNEY RICHARDSTAFFORD━ WHO REPRESENTS THEPETITO FAMILY━ SAID HE DID NOTTHINK LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS AREBEING HELPFUL."The Laundries did not heluspfind Gabby.

They’re sure as notgoing to help us find Brian.

ForBrian, we're asking you to tnuryourself in to the FBI or thenearest law enforcement agcy."enNOW THE F-B-I IS CONTINUING ITSSEARCH IN THE CARLTON RESERVETODAY━ BUT THE AGENCY NOTISRELEASING ANY UPDATES AT THISME.TIWHAT WE DO KNOW IS CELEBRITY DOGTHE BOUNTY HUNTER IS NOWINVESTIGATING THIS CASE AS WELL.IN AN INTERVIEW WITH FOX NEWSLAST NIGHT━ HE POINTED SECHARCREWS TO FORT DE SOTO PARK━THAT'S ABOUT 75 MILES TO THENORTHWEST OF WHERE WE ARE NOW.