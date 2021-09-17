World’s Largest Tree Wrapped in Flame Resistant Material as California Wildfires Draw Near

Giant sequoias are one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, but they’re under threat by climate change and wildfires.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Giant sequoias are one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, but they’re under threat by climate change and wildfires.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake..
The base of the world's largest tree has been wrapped in a flame-resistant blanket, in an attempt to save it from wildfires raging..