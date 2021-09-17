Friday 9/17 Insider Buying Report: AMWD, ET

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, American Woodmark's Director, Vance W.

Tang, made a $396,360 buy of AMWD, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $66.06 a piece.

American Woodmark is trading up about 1% on the day Friday.

And at Energy Transfer, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Richard D.

Brannon who purchased 24,500 shares at a cost of $9.33 each, for a total investment of $228,585.

Energy Transfer is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday.