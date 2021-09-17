Skip to main content
Friday, September 17, 2021

Things To Know Before Playing Far Cry 6

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:42s 0 shares 1 views

Are you looking forward to taking on Giancarlo Esposito in Far Cry 6?

For this list, we’ll be looking at changes to the gameplay of the series as well as the characters you’ll meet along the way in your quest to liberate the island of Yara.

Our list includes 1st & 3rd Person Gameplay, RPG Elements, Weapon Customization, Fangs For Hire, Season Pass and more!

