Neighbors calling for Brian Laundrie to share details about Gabby Petito's disappearance

We’re hearing from people living near Brian Laundrie in Northport demanding answers in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Gabby Petito "He told me I needto calm down.

Yeah..

But I’mperftlecy calm."NEW BODY CAM VIDEO RELEADSETONIGHT OF THE EMOTIONAL FIGHTBETWEEN GABBY PETITO AND HER HERBOYFRIEND BRIAN LAUNDRIE.THIS VIDEO FROM AUGUST 12TH NEARARCHES NATIONAL PARK IN ABMOUTAH.....OFFICERS TRIED TO HELP THECOUPLE WORK IT OUT AFTERN AARGUEMENT... EVEN DEMANDING THEMTO SLEEP SEPARATE THAT NIGHT.NOW...WITH LAUNDRIE "REFUSING"TO SPEAK WITHINVESTIGATS-OR--NORTH PORTHPOLICE CHIEF SAYS THEY HAVEN’TBEGUN A PHYSICAL SEARCH FORGABBY PETITO OUT WEST BECAUSETHEY DON’T KNOW WHERE TO BEGIN.THANKS FOR JOINING US FONOX 4NEWS AT 10 -- I’M JANE MONREAL,PATRICK NOLAN IS OFF TONIG.HTFOX REPO4 RTER Rob ManchIS LIVE FOR US IN NORTHPTTONIGHT WHERE LAUNDRIE LIVES.ROB━ WHAT HAVE NEIGHBORS BEENTELLING U?YOSO THIIS LS AUNDRIE’S HOUSE HEREBEND ME.HISO FAR━ HE HASN’T’COME OUT TOSPEAK WITH ANYONE━ JUST ISSUINGSTATEMENTS THROUGH HIS ATTORNEY.ANWID TH PETITO STILL MISSING━NEIGHBORS I SPOKE TH AREWIGETTING MORE AND MORE ANXIOUSFOR ANSWS.ERJASON STERNQUIST AND HIS FAMILYPUT TOGETHER SIGNS ON THEIR GOLFCA.RTTHEY’VE BEEN DRIVING BACK ANDFORTH IN FRONT OF LAUNDRIE’SHOUSE.Jason Sternquist, Lives InLaundrie’s Neighborhood: "If itwas my daughter that wasmissing, I can’t think ofanybody that would stop me fromgoing in that house, grabbginthat kid, and finding outinformation."(14s)AND INFORMATION IS STILL ONLYCOMING IN BITS AND PIECES RIGHTNOW.ON THIURSDAY━ FOX 4 OBTAINEDTHIS BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE FROMPOLICE IN MOAB,TAH.

UTHEY PULLED PETITO AND LAUNDRIEOVER ON AUGUST 12TH AFTERGETTING A REPORT FROM SOMEONETHAT HADEEN STHEM FIGHTG.INGabby Petito, Missing Woman:"We’ve just been fighting allmorning, and he wouldn’t let mein the car before.

He told me Ineed to calm down."1s)(1Brian Laundrie, Person ofInterest in PetitoDisappearance: "She just getsworked up sometimes, and I justtry to distance myself from her,so I locked the car and I walkedaway from her."(7s)POLICE EXAMINED LAUNDRIE FORINJURIES THEY COULD SEE HISONFACE AND HAN.DS"What got the scratches on youreye?

The phone.

The phone?

Soyou push her and she hit y?ouShe was, I wasn’t, it wasn’tlike aus ph and she jumped onme.

She was already, she wasalready, I don’t w’nt to, shewas already swinging and I waspushing he"r.(16s)"What was the reason behind ethslapping and stuff?

What was ityou were attempting toaccomplish by slapping him?

Iwas trying to get him to stoptelling me to calm down."(12s)OFFICERS ULTIMATELY DECIDEDTOTELL THE COUPLE TO SPEND THENIGHT IN SEPARATE PLACES TO COOLOFF━ FINNGDI LAUNDRIE A HOTELROOM FOR THE NIGHT.BUT BEFORE THEY LEFT━ ONEOFFICER TRIED TO OFFER PETITOSOME ADVICE FROM HIS OWNEXPERIENCE WITH HIS EX-WIFE."We would feed off each other’sanxiety and spiral, you knowwh I matean?

And it doesn’tmatter how much I loved her.

Itmay be bad for your soul, justyisang.

I’m not telling you whatto do with your life, but ifou yknow you have anxiety, look atthe situations you can get in."(16s)BUT BACK HERE IN NORTHPORT━STERNQUIST AND MANY OTHERS AREWONDERING WHAT HAPPENED IN THEMONTH SINCE THAT VIDEO WASTAKEN.AND THEY’RE FRUSTRATED BECAUSETHEY THINK ONE PERSON HAS THEANSWS.ERJason Sternquist, Lives InLaundrie’s Neighborhood: "It’sinevitable, he has to come out.He has to say what happened.ehas to say, he has to tellpeople what happened."(6s)THERE WERE OTHER THINGS WELEARNED FROM THAT BODY CAMERAVIDEPETITO TELLS OFFICERS SHESUFFERS FROM OBSESVESICOMPULSIVE DISORDER AND XIY.ANAND LAUNDRIE TELLS OFFICER