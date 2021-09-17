Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, September 17, 2021

Top 10 Jeopardy Guest Hosts

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:00s 0 shares 1 views

Top 10 Jeopardy Guest Hosts
Top 10 Jeopardy Guest Hosts

Charisma, knowledge, credentials, and character.

You need all four to be a great TV host, and these celebs didn't disappoint.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the people who do the best job filling in for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Charisma, knowledge, credentials, and character.

You need all four to be a great TV host, and these celebs didn't disappoint.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the people who do the best job filling in for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Our countdown includes Aaron Rodgers, Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement