The factors that will decide House control in 2022

David Wasserman, Cook Political Report, says the recent decision not to run by one of the ten GOP Congress members to vote for impeachment, reveals one of several factors impacting the upcoming midterms.
David Wasserman, Cook Political Report, says the recent decision not to run by one of the ten GOP Congress members to vote for impeachment, reveals one of several factors impacting the upcoming midterms.
It took the deadly disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic to expose a deeper, more intractable U.S. public-health crisis: for more..