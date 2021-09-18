Top 10 Times Skilled Masters Destroyed Cocky Punks in Anime

With age comes wisdom, and the ability to beat the bells out of any foolish youths!
Join Ashley as we count down our picks for the battles between veteran fighters and arrogant amateurs
With age comes wisdom, and the ability to beat the bells out of any foolish youths!
Join Ashley as we count down our picks for the battles between veteran fighters and arrogant amateurs
With age comes wisdom, and the ability to beat the bells out of any foolish youths!
Join Ashley as we count down our picks for the battles between veteran fighters and arrogant amateurs, as seen in anime such as "One Punch Man", "Boruto", "Bleach", and more!