Succession Season 3

Succession Season 3 Trailer HD - The Roy family -- Logan Roy and his four children -- controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world.

SUCCESSION tracks their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their aging father begins to step back from the company.

Directed by Mark Mylod (premiere episode) starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan release date October 17, 2021 (on HBO and on HBO MAX)