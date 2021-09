Make-A-Wish grants young man's wish to feed the homeless in Jackson

16 WAPT'S CECIL HANNIBALHAS THE STORY... éIF YOU HAD JUST ONEWISH...WHAT WOULD YOASU KFOR?NAT POP- (IF THERE'S A GOODONE)MAKE A WISH MISSISSIPPIGRANTS WISHES ALL THE TIMEBUT IN 35 YEARS THEY'VENEVER SEEN ONE QUITE LIKETHISLINDA SERMONS- WISHASSISTANT - MAKE A WISH MS- WHEN HE SO EASILY GIVING TOOTHERS AT TIME WHEREEVERYBODY SHOULD REALLY BESUPPORTING HIM YOU JUSTHAVE TO SAY THAT'S AREMARKABLE YOUNG MANTHAT REMARKABLE YOUNG MANIS ABRAHAM OLAGBEGI AND OFALL THE WISHES IN THEWORLD...HE CHOSE TO FEEDTHE HOMELESS AT POINDEXTERPARK IN JACKSON...ABRAHAM OLAGBEGIMY MOM ALWAYS SAYS IT'S ABLESSING TO BE A BLESSING SOI JUST WANTED TO DOSOMETHING FOR OTHER PEOPLETO MAKE IT LAST LONGYOU CAN SEE MOM STANDING BYHIS SIDE SO PROUD OF H SERESPECIALLY AFTER ALL HE'SBEEN THROUGH...ABRAHAM WAS DIAGNOSED WITHA RARE BLOOD DISORDERCALLED PNH IN 2020...AFTERA BO MNEARROW TRANSPLANTAND CHEMOTHERAPY HERECEIVED THE CHANCE OF ALIFETIME FOR ONE WISH ANDWANTED TO MAKE IT COUNTABRAHAM OLAGBEGI03:19- YEAH JUST TO BE HE ERCAUSE A COUPLE MONTHS AGO IWAS JUST IN THE HOSPITAL BUTNOW I'M HERE SO 036 :2((COVER WITH BROLL AND BUDSOTS))05:31- IT'S BEEN A LONGJOURNEY AND I THANK GOHEDKEPT ME THROUGH IT ALL 05:36AND NOW YOU COULD SAY HE'STHE OWNER OF ABRAHAM 'STABLE...THANKS TO LOCALPARTNERS THIS WISH ISN'TJUST FOR ONE DAY...THEY'LLBE HERE EVERY THD IRSATURDAY FOR THE NEXTYEAR...SO I'LL ASKING YOUAGAIN...IF YOU COULD HAVEONE WISH...WHATWOULD YOU ASK FOR?

WELL THISYOUNG MANS INSPIRATIONALAND SELFLE