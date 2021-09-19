Republican who voted to impeach: As of now, Trump is winning

Rep.
Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, says that “as of now, Trump is winning” because the GOP has stayed silent and refused to denounce Trump’s lies about the election.
