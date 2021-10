Love Afloat Movie (2021) - Alanna Smith, Travis Bravo-Thomas

Love Afloat Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: When Lorelei inherits a shabby sailboat from a distant relative, she hires Rob to help clean, fix and sail it from its present location at a Caribbean island to Miami.

The two will have to work together as romantic sparks start to fly.

Director: Damián Romay Stars: Alanna Smith, Travis Bravo-Thomas, Demi Castro