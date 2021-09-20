2 tropical storms churning in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Peter is sitting east of the Northern Leeward Islands and will take a westward path over the next few days, then the system is expected to curve to the north towards Bermuda by the middle and end of the workweek.
