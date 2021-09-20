Killamarsh: Victims named as man held on suspicion of murder

Police in Derbyshire have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a woman and three children were found dead in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

The victims were named as 35-year-old Terri Harris, her two children, 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, and Lacey's friend Connie Dent, also 11.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said in a press conference: "This has been an understandably shocking event that has deeply affected the local community here." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn