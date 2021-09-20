World Likely to Miss Emission Targets Despite COVID Reductions

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says that the drop in greenhouse gas emissions during the COVID-19 pandemic was only temporary and that the world will probably not reach targets set in the Paris agreement.

It reports that the effect of emission reductions in 2020 was too small to be distinguished from natural variability and that emissions are already back to pre-pandemic levels.

The report stated that there is a 40% chance that one of the next 5 years will see global temperatures hit 1.5°C higher than pre-industrial levels.

Already, the global average mean surface temperature from 2017 to 2021 is the highest ever recorded at 1.06°C to 1.26°C above pre-industrial (1850–1900) levels.

The effects of this are being felt around the world through sea level rise and intense weather patterns.

The emissions gap is also as high as ever, with countries’ current unconditional Nationally Determined Contributions 32 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent too high to stay below the 1.5°C global target.

The report notes that methane reductions could help lower global temperatures in the short term to reach the Paris agreement, but widespread and permanent reductions in CO2 and other greenhouse gasses are integral.

The WMO says that net-zero targets need to be more 'ambitious and reflected in policy.'

