Killamarsh: Grandparents of victims 'heartbroken'

The grandparents of two children found dead, along with their mother and another child, in Killamarsh, near Sheffield have spoken of their heartbreak as they laid flowers at the scene.

Trevor and Debbie Bennett, grandparents to 11-year-old Lacey and 13-year-old John Paul said: "We're just heartbroken…they were well-mannered, beautiful little kids … I don't know how we're going to manage without them." Report by Buseld.

