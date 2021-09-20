Meet the man who is making children's mental health a priority and available to students of all incomes

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota explores how Sean Perry and his nonprofit “We R H.O.P.E.” is closing the economic gap in professional mental health support while shattering the stigma of mental illness.
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota explores how Sean Perry and his nonprofit “We R H.O.P.E.” is closing the economic gap in professional mental health support while shattering the stigma of mental illness.
When children walk through a school's doors, counselor Tinisha Parker, Ph.D., understands that they're not just carrying backpacks..