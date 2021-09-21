Top 10 Best Horror Movie Performances By Child Actors

These horror performances blew us away!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the young performers who showed off amazing acting chops in scary movies.
These horror performances blew us away!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the young performers who showed off amazing acting chops in scary movies.
These horror performances blew us away!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the young performers who showed off amazing acting chops in scary movies.
Our countdown includes “The Good Son”, “Pan's Labyrinth”, “The Exorcist”, and more!
*New Indie*
*“Zola”* (Lionsgate) is the first film based on a viral Twitter thread (and probably won’t be the..
Is Nightbooks for kids? For grown-ups? After the fifth genuine jump-scare within 20 minutes, I'm scratching my head while covertly..