Kangana SLAMS Shiv Sena, Kareena Shares Jeh's Pic, Raj Kundra Granted Bail | Top 10 News

Raj Kundra granted bail, Sonu Sood reacts to allegation on him about 20 Cr Tax evasion, Kangana Ranaut slams Shiv Sena Party in connection to Javed Akhtar's defamation case.
Here are the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap,
Kareena Kapoor Khan finally breaks silence on her son Jeh's Name controversy, Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for the dress she..