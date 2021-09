Lava oozes down La Palma streets after volcano erupts

The Canary Islands have seen their first volcanic eruption in 50 years.The eruption took place in the Cumbre Vieja mountain range on La Palma island, which began on Sunday 19th May.It has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people and destroyed about 100 houses.On Tuesday, rivers of lava was seen oozing down streets.