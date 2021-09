Energy boss: Market is 'a big mess'

The CEO of a green energy supplier has described the sector as a "big mess", as he accused the regulator of allowing new companies to "treat the market like a casino".

Dale Vince, from Ecotricty, urged the government to scrap or increase the consumer price cap amid the skyrocketing wholesale cost of gas, calling it a "blunt, inappropriate instrument".

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn