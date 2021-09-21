Monster Family 2 Nobody is Perfect Movie

Monster Family 2 Nobody is Perfect Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To save The Loch Ness Monster, King Conga, and The Yeti from a mysterious monster hunter, the Wishbone family must transform into spooky creatures themselves.

Together as a Vampire, Mummy, Werewolf, and Frankenstein, the family set off on a wild and monstrous adventure.

Director Holger Tappe Writers David Safier, Abraham Katz Actors Emily Watson, Jason Isaacs, Nick Frost, Jessica Brown Findlay, Catherine Tate, Emily Carey, Ethan Rouse Genre Family Run Time 1 hour 43 minutes