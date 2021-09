Boris Johnson confronts Jeff Bezos over tax

Boris Johnson has said he tackled taxation of online retailers during his meeting with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The internet giants need to be making their fair share of contribution in tax … there's a plain unfairness and that was the main point that I made to Jeff Bezos," the PM said.

Report by Buseld.

