TikTokers are moved by cat and baby's incredible bond: 'Best friends since the beginning'

Bruna Fava (@brufava) is a TikToker and mom who’s accumulated a following of over 1.5 million users for her videos.Recently, Fava posted a clip highlighting the special connection between Natalie and their cat, Cindy.The clip captioned “Cindy was a stray cat and now is Natalie’s big sister” features a video montage of Natalie going from baby to toddler while bonding with her furry friend.Somehow, each shot manages to be cuter than the last one.

Natalie’s delightful squeals and smiles are absolutely infectious and can instantly brighten up anyone’s mood.There’s no shortage of joy between the dynamic duo who do everything together.

Whether the two are playing, snuggling, or just chilling, Cindy the cat is never far from Natalie.TikTok viewers were moved by their close relationship.“Best friends since the beginning,” commented one user.

"Her videos put me in the best mood," another viewer mentioned.It can sometimes be a struggle to introduce a newborn to a family pet, but there are plenty of tips and tricks that can help.