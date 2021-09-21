September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.Each year, approximately 15,780 kids aged 0 to 19 are diagnosed with cancer in the United States, .and more than 300,000 kids are diagnosed worldwide, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.In fact, cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in America.But Childhood cancer death rates have been declining steadily over the past 50 years, .falling from more than 80% to 20%, according to St.

Jude Children’s Research Hospital.That decline is thanks to scientific research and advances in healthcare over the last half century.The goal of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is to raise money to fund additional research into childhood cancer, with the goal of saving even more lives.It was also created to raise awareness and raise funds to support kids and families affected by cancer.One of the simplest ways to support children with cancer is to donate to organizations like the American Childhood Cancer Organization.If you’d like to get even more involved, you can also join a local, state, or global advocacy program and advocate on behalf of children with cancer all year long.No matter your level of involvement, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to start supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer