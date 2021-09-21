Trudeau Wins Canada Election Securing Third Term

Justin Trudeau Wins, Snap Election, Securing Third Term.

NPR reports that Canadian voters have narrowly awarded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a third term in a snap parliamentary election.

NPR reports that Canadian voters have narrowly awarded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a third term in a snap parliamentary election.

However, Trudeau fell short of winning an outright majority for his Liberal Party.

Despite falling short, Trudeau said that voters had shown their approval and that Canadians should be reassured over the handling of COVID-19 in the future.

Despite falling short, Trudeau said that voters had shown their approval and that Canadians should be reassured over the handling of COVID-19 in the future.

You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic, and to the brighter days ahead.

My friends, that is exactly what we are ready to do, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, via NPR.

You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic, and to the brighter days ahead.

My friends, that is exactly what we are ready to do, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, via NPR.

According to ABC News, the 35-day campaign kicked off as Trudeau's government faced criticism for its role in the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Critics say Trudeau's efforts to evacuate his own nationals and Afghans after the Taliban takeover was slow and uncoordinated.

Critics say Trudeau's efforts to evacuate his own nationals and Afghans after the Taliban takeover was slow and uncoordinated.

Some have talked about division, but that's not what I see.

That's not what I've seen these past weeks, across the country.

I see Canadians standing together, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, via 'the Toronto Star'.

Some have talked about division, but that's not what I see.

That's not what I've seen these past weeks, across the country.

I see Canadians standing together, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, via 'the Toronto Star'.

On September 21, Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat, while celebrating that the Tories had turned back Trudeau's, "quick power grab.".

On September 21, Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat, while celebrating that the Tories had turned back Trudeau's, "quick power grab.".

Five weeks ago, Mr. Trudeau asked for a majority, he said the minority parliament was 'unworkable.'

But tonight Canadians did not give Mr. Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted, Erin O'Toole, Conservative Party leader, via NPR.

Five weeks ago, Mr. Trudeau asked for a majority, he said the minority parliament was 'unworkable.'

But tonight Canadians did not give Mr. Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted, Erin O'Toole, Conservative Party leader, via NPR.

In fact Canadians sent him back with another minority at the cost of 600 million Canadian dollars and deeper divisions in our great country, Erin O'Toole, Conservative Party leader, via NPR.

In fact Canadians sent him back with another minority at the cost of 600 million Canadian dollars and deeper divisions in our great country, Erin O'Toole, Conservative Party leader, via NPR