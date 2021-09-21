Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wins 3rd term, but without a Liberal Party majority | Oneindia News
On Monday, after a heated election in Canada, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to power and won a third term as he contested against a conservative leader, Erin O’Toole.

