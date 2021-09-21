Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wins 3rd term, but without a Liberal Party majority | Oneindia News

On Monday, after a heated election in Canada, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to power and won a third term as he contested against a conservative leader, Erin O’Toole.
#JustinTrudeau #Liberals #Canada
On Monday, after a heated election in Canada, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to power and won a third term as he contested against a conservative leader, Erin O’Toole.
#JustinTrudeau #Liberals #Canada
Several Canadian news outlets are projecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party will form the next government in..
Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 federal election. This report produced by..