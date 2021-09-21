Science Sundays: A Lesson in Density (Full Experiment)

Here's our friend Delia Navarro at the Bakersfield Sylvan Learning Center with a lesson in density using a golf ball.

It's random, I know, but let's have some fun with it!

Did you know this Tuesday is Mini-Golf Day?

Dig.

It's very exciting.

Aopportunity for us to havewith our floating all densso as we think about densiexperiment we're going towould be great for us to tabout what is density.

Soformula here, but more impyou to think about how eveis made up of particles, tyou can't see, they're calwhen they are very, very citem or the particle or thto be a little bit more deSo when we think about denthat let's jump into our fWe are going to need a golstandard golf ball here, bknow somebody who alreadyborrow one from, we're goiof cups of water.

These arat the moment.

Um some saltable salt, although if yomore clear if you happen tsalt that works as well.

Aour coloring so that we cais a measuring teaspoon anstir.

So first things we'rwant to put on our scientigoing to make a hypothesisabout it at home what happthis golf ball into this cjust common tap water, it'is it going to float?

YouMake our predictions?

Let'it.

It's it's sunk on theuse our spoon to dish it oabout why do you think it'it's sunk on there?

It haswith density.

Let's do somout.

Now we're going to doactually, before we do thawater one.

We just did, Ithis one as tap water.

Sofood color again.

It's jusgonna set this one aside fto try to make this golf bhave to make this golf balthan the water that it's iThe golf ball was more getit sucked.

So let's see ifwater with science.

So whais going to put some gonnathere.

And I want you to rokay if you don't get it rand try and test our hypotworks and what doesn't.

Solooks like it's still seekSo the golf ball is stillwater.

So let's see if weIt's gonna add this time,again, we're going to starthat you try to dissolve tbecause remember we're trywere trying to make it morto get the salt and the waSo you have to have some pthey're really mixing it tchecking how closely thesetogether.

Just let's see islip.

You'll notice that iup there.

Now the salt watto the top.

You can see hecolored golf ball that wilbecause then you can see iyou can see the white golfup top here.

Now we're goiwe had very basic, I turnethe food dye, we turned itso we can see the differenand see what happens whenI'm not gonna mix them andvery slowly.

So you're goiless dense tap water on toKind of staying right in bit?

It is staying betweenkeep in mind the salt wateis the most dense and we hand finally we have the tavery dense.

So you can seethe gulf while is sittingin the middle there slowlygo back to create some morwhether or not you think wyou stir together or try iobjects.

If you tried it wthat work.

Keep in mind mevery solid as opposed to mwould just float up.

So thdifferent ways.

You can dohave some fun and maybe yoTuesday to enjoy some mini