Johnson thanks US for lifting 'curious' ban on British beef

Boris Johnson thanks Vice President Kamala Harris for the United States decision to lift their "curious" ban on British beef while also saluting a "good day" for the world.

Harris says their two countries are interdependent "more than ever before" particularly on the topics of pandemic preparedness and dealing with climate change.

Report by Edwardst.

